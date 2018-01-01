2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists Shipment
Hooray! Here Come the Books!
Thanks to your loyal and generous support, the 90,050 books and library support materials (such as book categorization color-coding and checkout supplies and "reading corner" floor mats) in 1,053 boxes on the 30 pallets above are heading for the Eastern Caribbean
in mid-September: Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
One hundred seventeen schools—98 primary schools (Grades K-6) and 19 high schools will receive new amazing books, the titles for each school specifically requested by educators via the 2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists
. During the 2018-2019 school year Hands Across the Sea will be helping to create new libraries at 46 schools, including 17 on Grenada, 10 on St. Lucia, and 14 on St. Vincent. We're also shipping Hands Remedial Reading Toolkits
to 35 high schools.
And we're sending our new, groundbreaking, 179-page Teachers Resource Guide to the Library (Grades K-3)
and our all-new Hands Library Manual for Primary School
(which includes the Hands Student Librarian Handbook
) to 261 primary schools.
Four weeks of sorting, packing, and shipping all of the above has been made possible by the generosity of the truly philanthropic folks at Harte-Hanks
,
one of our amazing Hands Logistics Angels
. We are also grateful for the hard work of Hands team members, and of visiting valiant Hands volunteers, from U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers to Rotary Club members.
Finally, we could not get books into the hands of Caribbean children without your loyal and generous support. Like us, you believe that every child should grow up reading—so they can explore, discover, learn, and grow. Thanks to you, 25,082 more Caribbean children will have access to new, amazing, life-changing books and a lending library at their school.