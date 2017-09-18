ANTIGUA
Olivia David Primary School
145 students • Pre-School to Grade 6
Temika Christian, Principal
Dorn Willock, Librarian
Mill Reef Fund adopted this project
The library continues to thrive, and now has a different layout: bookshelves have been moved to accommodate a “kid magnet” reading corner floor mat for Grades K to 2. Librarian Dorn Willock, under the supervision of Principal Temika Christian, is doing a great job, and the children are directly benefitting. Hands has been assisting this school since 2011-2012, thanks in large part to the Mill Reef Fund, and the library has a generous collection of books. Just a gap-filing shipment is needed.
DOMINICA
Salybia Primary School
85 students • Grades K to 6
Mrs. Lorraine Frederick-Belle, Principal
Ms. Durand, Teacher Librarian
Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal
HURRICANE DAMAGE About one-third of the library’s books were fire-hosed when a library window burst. The rest of the library space was not damaged.
GOING FORWARD Repairs are completed and the school is ready for an infusion of replacement books.
GRENADA
St. George’s Anglican Senior School
220 students • Grades 5 to 6
Nigel De Gale, Principal
Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,415 goal
New library underway! Cull, clean, create a library. The books in the book cupboard are almost all old and uninviting—time to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal). Principal Nigel De Gale is very excited at the prospect of new books and a lending library for his school. Literacy initiatives at the school include reading competitions, reading carnivals, and poetry and essay-writing competitions. Now what they need are new books to fuel the fire.
Donate to fund a Toolkit for:
Basseterre High School
Charlestown Secondary School
Gingerland Secondary School
Saddlers Secondary School
Washington Archibald High School