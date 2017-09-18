Hands Across the Sea presents the 2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists of school principals, teachers, literacy coordinators, librarians, community leaders, and U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers in the Eastern Caribbean. We are asking you to support the children in their care through our Caribbean Literacy and School Support (CLASS) Program . You can make a real difference by giving children access to brand new, amazing, asked-for books, and the creation or rejuvenation of lending libraries—because the gift of literacy lasts a lifetime

Peek Inside a Wish Lists Shipment

What's in all those boxes we're sending to the Eastern Caribbean? Lots and lots of really great things!

Why It Works

Every summer, Hands asks educators at Hands Wish Lists projects for their "wish list" of books and resources. The Hands Wish Lists you'll find below represent highly effective, targeted assistance—we never "donation dump" unwanted, inappropriate material that students and teachers don't need. When you fully or partially "adopt" a Wish Lists project your support will be fully utilized. Your gift will be raising the literacy levels of Caribbean children year after year.



We ship books and literacy resources to the Eastern Caribbean once a year, in September. Thanks to our relationship with the leading publishers of children's and education books , we choose from a huge range of new, top-quality children's books and literacy resources. And thanks to our logistics angels , we are able to receive, sort, pack, and send a dedicated shipment to each Hands Wish Lists project in a highly cost-effective manner. How It Works



To adopt all or part of a project when using our secure online donation interface, enter the project name in the "My Adopted Wish List Project" field, and include any wishes about directing your gift in the optional "Comments & Special Notes" field. To donate by check, please include a note specifying your adopted project. Mail your check to: Hands Across the Sea, P.O. Box 55071, Suite 85043, Boston, MA 02205.

Don't worry: You don't have to adopt a Wish Lists project in order to support Caribbean children. If you choose not to specify where you want your donation to go, Hands will direct your gift to where it will do the most good.

• ANTIGUA •

Investing in Sustainability Every Hands Wish List Project comes with Hands Literacy Link assistance

ANTIGUA

Bendals Primary School

130 students • Grades K to 6

Genevieve Gomes, Principal

Josette Watkins, Remedial Reading Teacher

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

Library rescue! Mrs. Watkins, the school’s Remedial Reading teacher, and Ms. Rose, who teaches library skills to the lower grades, have done a lot of work to restore this library to its former glory—it is looking great and is being fully utilized again. The broken bookshelves have been repaired and the books are organized in an orderly fashion on the shelves. And Lisa Tomlinson, the Library rescue! Mrs. Watkins, the school’s Remedial Reading teacher, and Ms. Rose, who teaches library skills to the lower grades, have done a lot of work to restore this library to its former glory—it is looking great and is being fully utilized again. The broken bookshelves have been repaired and the books are organized in an orderly fashion on the shelves. And Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Literacy Link for Antigua, has trained 20 Student Librarians from Grades 3, 4, and 5. “They were all very keen and enthusiastic to get started,” Lisa reports. “I collected contracts, compiled and posted a rotation sheet, took pictures, and created a parental permission slip. The program will be overseen by Mrs. Watkins. Overall, school staff are very supportive of what we at Hands are doing."

ANTIGUA

Buckleys Primary School

113 children • Grades K to 6

Monica Roberts-Drew, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,380 goal

Space crunch! The upper and lower schools are in separate buildings, the classrooms are off a long corridor, and there is just no space for a central library, reports Lisa Tomlinson, the Space crunch! The upper and lower schools are in separate buildings, the classrooms are off a long corridor, and there is just no space for a central library, reports Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Literacy Link for Antigua. “Efforts have been made to make the classrooms look inviting and stimulating, and some classes are being taught under trees and in outside spaces, which is a good sign that teachers are comfortable with taking their students outside of the classroom. The classrooms are fairly large and can accommodate a classroom library. Most classrooms currently have a book shelf, and, with a bit of rearranging could easily accommodate a set of library books. The Principal assures me that new books from Hands will be well utilized and the classroom teachers will take responsibility for arranging a book borrowing for their classes.” Currently the school has a Drop Everything and Read Program running; the problem is that the children are running out of books to read.

ANTIGUA

Clare Hall Secondary School

825 children • Grades 7 to 11

Ayanna Shadrach, Principal

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

The collection at this school’s library is uninspiring, and students’ interest level had been flagging for several years now. The The collection at this school’s library is uninspiring, and students’ interest level had been flagging for several years now. The Hands Literacy Link for Antigua, Lisa Tomlinson, convinced the Principal and the Librarian to cull the old, tired books to make way for new books from Hands. The library is spacious and well laid out, and Lisa believes that the excitement of new titles will draw children back into the library. The school is also using the Remedial Reading Toolkit , administered by Utica Christian and Marcia Chattam, the school’s Remedial Reading Teachers, which Hands sent as part of the 2017-2018 Hands Wish Lists shipment—generously funded by the Mill Reef Fund

ANTIGUA

Five Islands Primary School

428 children • Grades K to 6

Sandy Lewis, Principal

Galley Bay Resort & Spa adopted this project

Hands Across the Sea has been working with this school since 2013, and in that time Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Across the Sea has been working with this school since 2013, and in that time Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Literacy Link for Antigua, has visited the school library 14 times, weathering the ups and downs of staff shortages and changes, helping to shape up the space and making the room a hub for reading, exploration, and the advancement of literacy at the school. Hands also employs a Librarian for the school, Gale Barthley, who keeps the library open and serving students all day long. Volunteers from Galley Bay Resort & Spa have pitched in too, by clearing out old books and “school stuff” (including a lawnmower!) from the library room and repainting the walls and shelves in vibrant, child-friendly colors. “It has taken a while,” notes Lisa Tomlinson, “but I am now confident that Five Islands is on the road to having an organized, structured, well-run library.”

ANTIGUA

New Bethel SDA Academy

340 students • Grades K to 6

Robert Nicholas, Principal

Ms. Petra Chrisopher, Reading Teacher

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

Hands Literacy Link Lisa Tomlinson pitched in to help school staffers cull the old, water-damaged books (most went to the dump), and reports that Mrs. Turner, the Deputy Head Teacher, and Mrs. Christopher, the Reading Coach and Librarian, were delighted with the quality and variety of the books sent by Hands in the 2017-2018 Hands Wish Lists shipment, funded by the Mill Reef Fund . The sizeable McGraw-Hill donation of literacy resources (flipcharts, vocabulary cards, boxes of levelled readers, and much more) has been sorted—some were to be kept in the reading room for the use of Mrs. Christopher, and other materials were distributed to the classrooms. Next steps include the formation of a Library Committee, and the training of a team of Student Librarians by Lisa, and a gap-filling infusion of new books in 2018-2019.

ANTIGUA

Olivia David Primary School

145 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Temika Christian, Principal

Dorn Willock, Librarian

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

The library continues to thrive, and now has a different layout: bookshelves have been moved to accommodate a “kid magnet” reading corner floor mat for Grades K to 2. Librarian Dorn Willock, under the supervision of Principal Temika Christian, is doing a great job, and the children are directly benefitting. Hands has been assisting this school since 2011-2012, thanks in large part to the Mill Reef Fund, and the library has a generous collection of books. Just a gap-filing shipment is needed.

ANTIGUA

Ottos Comprehensive Secondary School

719 students • Grades 7 to 12

Foster Roberts, Principal

Mrs. Thomas, Librarian

Mill Reef Fund and Francie adopted this project

Library rescue! Almost all of the book collection at this large high school was bad, but no more, because Librarian Mrs. Thomas has thrown out all of the old, inappropriate, “donation dumped” books to make way for new amazing books from Hands. We predict that students will begin frequenting the library and begin borrowing and reading. We are also sending this large high school a Hands Library rescue! Almost all of the book collection at this large high school was bad, but no more, because Librarian Mrs. Thomas has thrown out all of the old, inappropriate, “donation dumped” books to make way for new amazing books from Hands. We predict that students will begin frequenting the library and begin borrowing and reading. We are also sending this large high school a Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit , a resource that will help bring struggling readers up to speed.

ANTIGUA

St. John's Catholic Primary School

480 students • Grades K to 6

Mr. George Imhoff, Principal

Marcella Warrington, Librarian

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

The book collection in this library is satisfactory but getting stale—they haven't had any new books arrive since the 679-book donation from Hands back in 2014-2015. Ms. Francois and Ms. Osborne are very active library-involved teachers, and the new Deputy Principal, Shyka Luckie-Hannays, is a strong advocate for the library. The school now has a new full-time librarian, Marcella Warrington, who is enthusiastic about working with Lisa Tomlinson, the The book collection in this library is satisfactory but getting stale—they haven't had any new books arrive since the 679-book donation from Hands back in 2014-2015. Ms. Francois and Ms. Osborne are very active library-involved teachers, and the new Deputy Principal, Shyka Luckie-Hannays, is a strong advocate for the library. The school now has a new full-time librarian, Marcella Warrington, who is enthusiastic about working with Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Literacy Link for Antigua, to roll out the Hands Student Librarian Program

ANTIGUA

T. N. Kirnon Primary School

350 students • Grades K to 6

Mrs. Hyacinth Gonsalves-Barriero, Principal

Angelina Bowen & Dawn Williams, Remedial Reading Teachers

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

The teachers make full use of this busy library, originally created by the The teachers make full use of this busy library, originally created by the Mill Reef Fund . Most teachers visit weekly, either to use the smart board, the library reference section, or to choose a book to read to their class. “The children love to visit the library,” notes Lisa Tomlinson, the Hands Literacy Link for Antigua. “They come at every opportunity. Sometimes the teachers need to ask them to leave, so they can lock up. Grades K and 1 have a weekly library period; brought to the library by their class teacher, the children look at books and the teacher reads a story. Grades 2 to 6 borrow books on Friday, which have to be returned on Monday. The library is open every break and every lunchtime. Sets of books for teachers to use in the library are put together by the librarians for the class reading period. Six Student Librarians , from Grades 4 and 5, work in the library. I continue to be impressed with this library and the ongoing use it gets by the students.”

ANTIGUA

Urlings Primary School

100 students • Grades K to 6

Denese Parker, Principal

Makiba Ward, Librarian

Mill Reef Fund adopted this project

In the 2017-2018 Wish Lists shipment Hands sent a foam “reading corner” floor mat to this out-of-the-way primary school. The mats are “kid magnets”—in fact it is rare to enter a school library equipped with a floor mat and find the mat without a tangle of arms and legs as children share books. They relax, they read, they have fun. Library utilization at its best!) What Urlings Primary School needs is a gap-filling “top up” of books for their happy, popular library. In the 2017-2018 Wish Lists shipment Hands sent a foam “reading corner” floor mat to this out-of-the-way primary school. The mats are “kid magnets”—in fact it is rare to enter a school library equipped with a floor mat and find the mat without a tangle of arms and legs as children share books. They relax, they read, they have fun. Library utilization at its best!) What Urlings Primary School needs is a gap-filling “top up” of books for their happy, popular library.

ANTIGUA

Victory Center

15 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Kelly Hedges, Principal

Ms. Daisy Lake, Volunteer Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,587 goal

New library underway! The Victory Center addresses the needs of students with a range of disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome, global delay, and speech delay. Students range from ages 5 to 21. The school opened in 2012 with four students; 35 students have passed through its doors since then. Some students go back into the government school system, others with more severe disabilities stay at the school to work on life skills. The school has a small dedicated space for the library, with one book shelf of books. Ms. Daisy, volunteer librarian, pulls children out of the classes daily for individual reading sessions. There are three classes in the school, which are streamed by academic ability. The Victory Center addresses the needs of students with a range of disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome, global delay, and speech delay. Students range from ages 5 to 21. The school opened in 2012 with four students; 35 students have passed through its doors since then. Some students go back into the government school system, others with more severe disabilities stay at the school to work on life skills. The school has a small dedicated space for the library, with one book shelf of books. Ms. Daisy, volunteer librarian, pulls children out of the classes daily for individual reading sessions. There are three classes in the school, which are streamed by academic ability.

ANTIGUA

Villa Primary School

480 students • Grades K to 6

Mr. George Imhoff, Principal

Marcella Warrington, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $860 goal

One of the first school libraries we helped create in Antigua, we’ve sent Villa Primary over 2,200 books since our first shipment in 2010-2011. The library is a large, open area with plenty of shelving and a reading corner floor mat and tables and chairs. After a few lean years, the school now has a lot of librarian and teacher assistance—the best ever. What the library needs now is a gap-filling shipment (many of the books are showing the “loved to death” wear and tear of an active library). One of the first school libraries we helped create in Antigua, we’ve sent Villa Primary over 2,200 books since our first shipment in 2010-2011. The library is a large, open area with plenty of shelving and a reading corner floor mat and tables and chairs. After a few lean years, the school now has a lot of librarian and teacher assistance—the best ever. What the library needs now is a gap-filling shipment (many of the books are showing the “loved to death” wear and tear of an active library).

• DOMINICA • • DOMINICA •

DOMINICA

Atkinson Primary School

82 students • Grades K to 6

Micheline Bruno, Principal

Duraney Durand, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE The school was very heavily damaged—classroom blocks became unusable and unsafe; all the books in the library were destroyed. Teachers and students have left the school site and now share classroom space and library resources, on a shift system, with nearby Salybia Primary School.

GOING FORWARD Telecom company Digicel is rebuilding Atkinson Primary School. By September, the reborn school library will be ready for replacement books. The school was very heavily damaged—classroom blocks became unusable and unsafe; all the books in the library were destroyed. Teachers and students have left the school site and now share classroom space and library resources, on a shift system, with nearby Salybia Primary School.Telecom company Digicel is rebuilding Atkinson Primary School. By September, the reborn school library will be ready for replacement books.

DOMINICA

Calibishie Primary School

57 students • Grades K to 6

Andrew Shaw, Principal

Keturah Grell, Literacy Coordinator

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The library lost books due to water damage but the space is in useable condition.

GOING FORWARD Principal Andrew Shaw is passionate about the library and has resumed book lending during lunchtime. Student librarians from Grades 4, 5, and 6, called “Junior Helpers,” assist. The Principal has asked for "books for boys," especially books with activities.

DOMINICA

Campbell Primary School

28 students • Grades K to 6

Hilda Abraham, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE Books in the library were water-damaged but the library space is useable.

GOING FORWARD Hands has not assisted this school, which is located high in a mountainous rainforest area, since our 2012-2013 shipment. The school is quite far from town, so the school library is the only viable source of books for these students. The Campbell Primary School library and students are ready for an infusion of new books.

DOMINICA

Castle Bruce Secondary School

350 students • Grades 7 to 11

Steve Hypolite, Principal

Vernilla Nation, Teacher in Charge of the Library

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE This rural high school sustained moderate damage, and the library lost only a few books.

GOING FORWARD Vernilla Nation, who has been the teacher-in-charge-of-the-library since we first sent books to the school in 2011-2012, is as enthusiastic as ever. But these days, many of the books are showing signs of wear, and it’s been too long since Hands refreshed this library with the amazing new titles that have come out in recent years. We will be sending a brand-new collection to Castle Bruce Secondary School. The older books can be moved into classrooms, sold, or given away to the students.

DOMINICA

Concord Primary School

57 students • Grades K to 6

Muta Matthew, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE This small rural school sustained heavy damage, both from the hurricane and from looters, and was used as an evacuation shelter. The school was put on a shift system with the Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School for the remainder of the school year.

GOING FORWARD Repair work on the school by Digicel is well under way. Classes are expected to resume at the site in September.

DOMINICA

Dominica Community High School

101 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Marcia Dublin Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

DOMINICA

Giraudel Primary School

34 students • Grades K to 6

Brenda Cuffy, Principal

Shanika Sergenton, Librarian

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The school was hit hard: extensive roof damage to the classroom block, and water damage to the library area. Most of the books were soaked and are too moldy to be salvaged.

GOING FORWARD Reconstruction work has been completed by a French volunteer team. Fortunately, a new bookcase has been included in the repair work. Giraudel Primary School is ready to begin again with new books.

DOMINICA

Goodwill Secondary School

600 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Paulette Darroux Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

DOMINICA

Isaiah Thomas Secondary School

384 students • Grades 7 to 11

Elizabeth Xavier Dailey, Principal

Sandra Roberts, Head of the English Department

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $4,140 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE The library and resource center suffered water damage when rain blasted through the windows. Before the hurricane hit, HOD English Sandra Roberts moved the books from the shelves in the library to the center of the room. But water entered through the windows and drenched everything anyway.

GOING FORWARD Library clean up continues, and students are borrowing books again. The library collection, which was looking old and “loved to death” (wear and tear) before the hurricane, is ready for replacement. The library and resource center suffered water damage when rain blasted through the windows. Before the hurricane hit, HOD English Sandra Roberts moved the books from the shelves in the library to the center of the room. But water entered through the windows and drenched everything anyway.Library clean up continues, and students are borrowing books again. The library collection, which was looking old and “loved to death” (wear and tear) before the hurricane, is ready for replacement.

DOMINICA

Jones Beaupierre Primary School

90 students • Grades K to 6

Martha Stephenson, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The classroom blocks suffered major structural damage—roofs torn off, steel-beam roof frames mangled. There was some water damage to the library books—fortunately, most of the books were moved to a safe space and the library door was nailed shut before the hurricane arrived.

GOING FORWARD Library needs a gap-filling “top up” of books that were lost. Hurricane Maria will not end the love affair with books and reading demonstrated by the students, teachers, and Principal of this school.

DOMINICA

Massacre-Canefield Primary School

286 students • Grades K to 6

Miriam Lewis, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE Significant wind and water damage to classroom blocks; the standalone outer buildings were destroyed, and the partition between an adjoining classroom and the library was blown down. Many books sustained water damage; staff managed to cover some of the books, which were saved.

GOING FORWARD Clean-up and rebuilding are complete. The library is ready for replacement books.

DOMINICA

Orion Academy

54 students • Grades 7 to 11

Elizabeth Madisetti, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,760 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE Minor water damage. Looters entered the school through damaged areas and stole equipment, windows, and galvanized roofing sheets. The library books survived.

GOING FORWARD Significant cleaning and culling of old “donation dumped” books is needed in the school library, plus repairs to bookshelves. Minor water damage. Looters entered the school through damaged areas and stole equipment, windows, and galvanized roofing sheets. The library books survived.Significant cleaning and culling of old “donation dumped” books is needed in the school library, plus repairs to bookshelves.

DOMINICA

Pierre Charles Secondary School

Winner, 2017-2018 Hands Literacy Award

450 students • Grades 7 to 11

Lynne Registe, Principal

Clementina Laurent, Librarian

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The school was spared all but light damage; the library emerged unscathed.

GOING FORWARD Before the school’s librarian, Clementina Laurent, undertook a complete makeover of the school library, it was not the magnet for the school's students that it is today. Laurent, with the full support of support of Principal Lynn Registe (and previously, Principal Jerome Bardouille) has created a welcoming, appealing, and exciting multifunctional space. Laurent culled the collection of any old, inappropriate books, and has displayed the new books cover-out; Hands Across the Sea has supported Pierre Charles Secondary School with 793 brand new, targeted, asked-for books since 2015. The success of the makeover is reflected in its popularity and the high book-borrowing rate of the students, who frequent the library to browse and borrow from the collection, as well as to attend classes, study, and work on school projects. We suspect that a number of students are attracted to the library simply because it's a cool place to be, too. The school was spared all but light damage; the library emerged unscathed.Before the school’s librarian, Clementina Laurent, undertook a complete makeover of the school library, it was not the magnet for the school's students that it is today. Laurent, with the full support of support of Principal Lynn Registe (and previously, Principal Jerome Bardouille) has created a welcoming, appealing, and exciting multifunctional space. Laurent culled the collection of any old, inappropriate books, and has displayed the new books cover-out; Hands Across the Sea has supported Pierre Charles Secondary School with 793 brand new, targeted, asked-for books since 2015. The success of the makeover is reflected in its popularity and the high book-borrowing rate of the students, who frequent the library to browse and borrow from the collection, as well as to attend classes, study, and work on school projects. We suspect that a number of students are attracted to the library simply because it's a cool place to be, too.

DOMINICA

Pierre Charles Secondary School

450 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Marilyn Leatham Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

DOMINICA

Pioneer Preparatory School

122 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Esther Robinson, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,700 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE Major water damage to classroom blocks and the library from river flooding. The school was moved to a new location in Roseau, the capital city.

GOING FORWARD School was resumed quickly in the new surroundings, and Pioneer Prep is ready for replacement books. Major water damage to classroom blocks and the library from river flooding. The school was moved to a new location in Roseau, the capital city.School was resumed quickly in the new surroundings, and Pioneer Prep is ready for replacement books.

DOMINICA

Portsmouth Secondary School

700 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Sylvia Valerie Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

DOMINICA

Roosevelt Douglas Primary School

264 students • Grades K to 6

Teddy Wallace, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE Some books were water-damaged and had to be destroyed. The library was left in decent condition after being used as an evacuation shelter.

GOING FORWARD Hands volunteers cleaned and culled the library, and the school is ready for replacement books.

DOMINICA

Salisbury Primary School

103 students • Grades K to 6

Henry Langlais, Principal

The Rendell Family adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The roof of the main classroom block and library was torn off; extensive water damage.

GOING FORWARD In truth, many of the books in the library were due for replacement (worn-out or inappropriate) for years now. The Rendell Family is leading the charge to restore the library.

DOMINICA

Salybia Primary School

85 students • Grades K to 6

Mrs. Lorraine Frederick-Belle, Principal

Ms. Durand, Teacher Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE About one-third of the library’s books were fire-hosed when a library window burst. The rest of the library space was not damaged.

GOING FORWARD Repairs are completed and the school is ready for an infusion of replacement books.



DOMINICA

Sineku Primary School

109 students • Grades K to 6

Kathleen Jno Lewis, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

HURRICANE DAMAGE Storm winds tore off the roof and burst the windows and doors of the main classroom block; standalone outbuildings were swept away. The library building’s roof was torn off, the windows and doors were blown out, and all books and shelving were lost.

GOING FORWARD Repairs have been completed and the school library is ready for new books and a new beginning. Storm winds tore off the roof and burst the windows and doors of the main classroom block; standalone outbuildings were swept away. The library building’s roof was torn off, the windows and doors were blown out, and all books and shelving were lost.Repairs have been completed and the school library is ready for new books and a new beginning.

DOMINICA

Soufriere Primary School

88 students • Grades K to 6

Nadia Mark Henderson, Principal

Peter & Karin adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The school was damaged beyond repair by flooding and is transferring to the previously unoccupied Scott’s Head Primary School, which is being repaired and refurbished.

GOING FORWARD Rebuilding has been undertaken by the Daniel Langlois Foundation (FDL) as part of its Resilient Dominica (RezDM) project. Work on the reinforced retaining wall is ongoing, as is the acquisition of materials for the school. The adjusted deadline is August—they will be repainting the library by then, which will be opened as soon as possible.

DOMINICA

Thibaud Primary School

28 students • Grades K to 6

Jacintha Marcellin, Principal

Friends of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer David Kurtz adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The classroom block and library are structurally intact. Used as evacuation shelter by a lone hurricane victim, who has finally left.

GOING FORWARD Having successfully dodged the worst of the storm, this little school is ready for replacement books.

DOMINICA

Tunubuku Reference Library

Natasha Green, Coordinator

The Maria Holder Memorial Trust and the Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The library’s computer center and a majority of the books were destroyed.

GOING FORWARD This library is an important center for books, reading, and literacy improvement in the Kalinago (indigenous Carib) Territory. The Tunubuku Reference Library was started by the Kalinago Youth Council nearly twenty years ago and has been supported by friendly groups and organizations ever since. The damaged building remains unoccupied, and efforts to replace the roof, doors, and windows are ongoing by the Maria Holder Memorial Trust.

DOMINICA

Wesley Primary School

105 students • Grades K to 6

Nadia Prevost, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE Damage to the classroom block and library space was relatively minor.

GOING FORWARD About one-quarter of the library books need replacement.

DOMINICA

Woodfordhill Primary School

69 students • Grades K to 6

Kristy Alexander, Principal

The Beverly Foundation adopted this project

HURRICANE DAMAGE The school was very heavily damaged. The library is a total loss—all the books and furniture are gone, victims of the storm and looters.

GOING FORWARD Rebuilding is well underway by Emergency Architects Foundation, a French NGO. Woodfordhill Primary School needs teaching aids, charts, and resource texts for the teachers. And, of course, books for the library. This school is starting over, and in need of many supplies.

• GRENADA •

Investing in Sustainability Every Hands Wish List Project comes with Hands Literacy Link assistance

GRENADA

Beaulieu RC Primary School

280 students • Grades K to 6

Cecilia St Louis-Donald, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,760 goal

New library underway! Sometimes—well, quite often, actually—we have to deliver bad news to a school Principal. (It’s tough love, really.) When we told Principal Cecilia St Louis-Donald (photo) that her library’s collection of old, moldy, outdated and inappropriate books would have to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), she smiled—she couldn’t wait to get rid of them! (The promise of new books from Hands helped.) The library room at the school is large in size, but it has accumulated its share of miscellaneous “school stuff” over the years—that stuff, along with the old encyclopedias and North American textbooks, would have to go, too. (No problem. The school has a literacy committee which oversees the library, and they will be mobilized.) There, that wasn’t so bad, was it? Sometimes—well, quite often, actually—we have to deliver bad news to a school Principal. (It’s tough love, really.) When we told Principal Cecilia St Louis-Donald (photo) that her library’s collection of old, moldy, outdated and inappropriate books would have to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), she smiled—she couldn’t wait to get rid of them! (The promise of new books from Hands helped.) The library room at the school is large in size, but it has accumulated its share of miscellaneous “school stuff” over the years—that stuff, along with the old encyclopedias and North American textbooks, would have to go, too. (No problem. The school has a literacy committee which oversees the library, and they will be mobilized.) There, that wasn’t so bad, was it?

GRENADA

Chantimelle Roman Catholic School

97 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Kerry Sabazan, Principal

Moranna Phillip, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

New library underway! The library at this school has been sort of quasi-functional for a few years now. According to Principal Kerry Sabazan, the space, after being used for other things, has now reverted to library usage. But nearly all of the books and resource materials are old and worn out, those that are salvageable are not appropriate for a primary school library, and a coat of dazzling paint would be a nice touch, too. The old books have to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and the assortment of “school stuff” could live elsewhere, too. There is a need for new books across all grade levels. Students are asking for chapter books, such as A-Z Mysteries and Junie B. Jones, and teachers want Big Books and class sets of books for guided reading sessions. The library at this school has been sort of quasi-functional for a few years now. According to Principal Kerry Sabazan, the space, after being used for other things, has now reverted to library usage. But nearly all of the books and resource materials are old and worn out, those that are salvageable are not appropriate for a primary school library, and a coat of dazzling paint would be a nice touch, too. The old books have to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and the assortment of “school stuff” could live elsewhere, too. There is a need for new books across all grade levels. Students are asking for chapter books, such as A-Z Mysteries and Junie B. Jones, and teachers want Big Books and class sets of books for guided reading sessions.

GRENADA

Florida Government School

120 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Marvin Andall, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal; McIntyre Bros. Ltd. donated $1,000

New library underway! This school’s usual library space has issues—holes in the floor, leaks from the roof, termites in the bookshelves. So, we looked around and found a small but tidy storage room. Not big enough for tables and chairs and a reading corner floor mat, but enough space for enough books to serve the school population, and room enough for students to come in and browse the collection. Principal Marvin Andall is forming a library committee, and Hands will train a team of This school’s usual library space has issues—holes in the floor, leaks from the roof, termites in the bookshelves. So, we looked around and found a small but tidy storage room. Not big enough for tables and chairs and a reading corner floor mat, but enough space for enough books to serve the school population, and room enough for students to come in and browse the collection. Principal Marvin Andall is forming a library committee, and Hands will train a team of Student Librarians . And send new amazing books, too.

GRENADA

Grenada Christian Academy

Winner, 2017-2018 Hands Literacy Award

150 students • Grades 7 to 11

Catherine King, Principal

Delinjah Rennie, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

Secondary schools do not have to be big and fancy and located in the middle of the big city to reach for the stars—Grenada Christian Academy, a rural school with 200 students located in the rain-forested, mountainous center of Grenada, has one of the best school libraries and Secondary schools do not have to be big and fancy and located in the middle of the big city to reach for the stars—Grenada Christian Academy, a rural school with 200 students located in the rain-forested, mountainous center of Grenada, has one of the best school libraries and Student Librarian programs on the island. With the full support and encouragement of Principal Catherine King and Hands Literacy Link Olivia Phillip, Librarian Delinger Rennie has made the library an integral and important part of student life. Here are some of the features and outreach of the Library Club, which was formed to help raise the literacy level at the school and in the community: Mandatory registration for all students from Form One to Form Three; a Reading Competition every term; an annual Literacy Week; an active team of Student Librarians who encourage students in the higher grades to join the library; a library period on the timetable for each Form; one-on-one sessions with the Literacy Coordinator for struggling readers; new literacy themes and the regular display of library books to let children know what's available; the library environment that's always keep clean, attractive, and welcoming to encourage students to visit; some parents are now members of the library. The recipe is working!

GRENADA

Grenada Christian Academy

150 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Ulrica Thomas Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

GRENADA

Happy Hill Secondary School

396 students • Grades 7 to 11

Johnathan Lacrette, Principal

Marcia Williams, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

Yes indeed, the lending library at Happy Hill Secondary School, a large rural high school on Grenada’s leeward coast north from St. George’s, the capital city, is happy. The Principal and Librarian were less than happy last year when we broke the news that they’d have to throw out all of the old, inappropriate books in their library before we’d ship them brand new books. But they did it—disposing of almost all of the books—and we shipped them a “starter set” of great new books. We plan to ship them a similar size or larger bunch of books in 2018-2019 to fill out their collection. Yes indeed, the lending library at Happy Hill Secondary School, a large rural high school on Grenada’s leeward coast north from St. George’s, the capital city, is happy. The Principal and Librarian were less than happy last year when we broke the news that they’d have to throw out all of the old, inappropriate books in their library before we’d ship them brand new books. But they did it—disposing of almost all of the books—and we shipped them a “starter set” of great new books. We plan to ship them a similar size or larger bunch of books in 2018-2019 to fill out their collection.

GRENADA

Harvey Vale Government School

102 students • Grade K to 6

Thereia Lendore, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

The school has a library, staffed by an Imani (government work scheme) worker, and recently set up with the Hands color-coding system by Deb Campanella, a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer. The school wants chapter books for Grades 5 and 6, and books for boys: Geronimo Stilton, Disney books, and Magic Treehouse. It's great to see the library working well. The school has a library, staffed by an Imani (government work scheme) worker, and recently set up with the Hands color-coding system by Deb Campanella, a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer. The school wants chapter books for Grades 5 and 6, and books for boys: Geronimo Stilton, Disney books, and Magic Treehouse. It's great to see the library working well.

GRENADA

J. W. Fletcher Catholic Secondary School

120 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Ms. Laurel Bartholomew Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

GRENADA

Mt. Moritz Anglican School

108 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Rachael Forte, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

New library underway! A small school high up in the hills above St. George’s, the capital of Grenada, there is not space for a full-size library. But there is enough room for a pocket-size “starter library” in a storeroom in the basement of the neighboring Anglican church. (Principal Rachael Forte has a way of navigating around obstacles—in addition to her administrative work, she helps cook the children's lunch every day.) The storeroom, currently full of gardening tools, is a bit low on headroom (not a problem at a primary school) but has plenty of shelving. Principal Forte is clearing out the storeroom to make way for the new books and will get a light installed in the ceiling. For a school without a library, this is a start. A small school high up in the hills above St. George’s, the capital of Grenada, there is not space for a full-size library. But there is enough room for a pocket-size “starter library” in a storeroom in the basement of the neighboring Anglican church. (Principal Rachael Forte has a way of navigating around obstacles—in addition to her administrative work, she helps cook the children's lunch every day.) The storeroom, currently full of gardening tools, is a bit low on headroom (not a problem at a primary school) but has plenty of shelving. Principal Forte is clearing out the storeroom to make way for the new books and will get a light installed in the ceiling. For a school without a library, this is a start.

GRENADA

Mt. Pleasant Government School

75 students • Grades K to 6

Emma Williams, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,070 goal

New library underway! Emma Williams is a new principal and a go-getter. The school population was 35 when she started and now it is up to 75 because parents have decided to send their children there. The building is a one long block built in the 1940s, and the classroom spaces are showing their age. The newest room is the school office which has air conditioning. The library/computer room is housed in a bright and airy room with a tiled floor, bookshelves filled with old books (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and staffed by an Imani worker. When Emma Williams took over the school she fixed a lot of problems. Now she is ready to tackle a library. Emma Williams is a new principal and a go-getter. The school population was 35 when she started and now it is up to 75 because parents have decided to send their children there. The building is a one long block built in the 1940s, and the classroom spaces are showing their age. The newest room is the school office which has air conditioning. The library/computer room is housed in a bright and airy room with a tiled floor, bookshelves filled with old books (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and staffed by an Imani worker. When Emma Williams took over the school she fixed a lot of problems. Now she is ready to tackle a library.

GRENADA

Mt. Rose SDA Primary School

121 students • Grades K to 6

Bayne Vincent, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

New library underway! The library space is a very small space—and there’s not much extra room anywhere at this crowded school. The library space, which does double duty as the computer room, is jam-packed with things that have to be moved out—textbooks from the Ministry of Education’s school books program, the requisite old encyclopedias, and some old teaching resources. After the “school stuff” is cleared out, shelf space will appear for the new books from Hands. The library space is a very small space—and there’s not much extra room anywhere at this crowded school. The library space, which does double duty as the computer room, is jam-packed with things that have to be moved out—textbooks from the Ministry of Education’s school books program, the requisite old encyclopedias, and some old teaching resources. After the “school stuff” is cleared out, shelf space will appear for the new books from Hands.

GRENADA

Samaritan Presbyterian Primary School

304 students • Grades K to 6

Gerard Cudjoe, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

New library underway! Another crowded school with a (very) tight library space—standing room only. The old, moldy, dusty collection of books has already been cleared out. School staffers consider literacy improvement of utmost importance, and they are presently operating with classroom libraries. Two weeks later, the VP told me that they have already cleared out the library. The space for the library is small but workable. Done properly, there is enough space to be able to put a book in the backpack of every student. Another crowded school with a (very) tight library space—standing room only. The old, moldy, dusty collection of books has already been cleared out. School staffers consider literacy improvement of utmost importance, and they are presently operating with classroom libraries. Two weeks later, the VP told me that they have already cleared out the library. The space for the library is small but workable. Done properly, there is enough space to be able to put a book in the backpack of every student.

GRENADA

St. Andrew's Methodist School

544 students • Grades K to 6

Keson Baptiste, Acting Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! This is the largest primary school on Grenada—and another space-challenged library zone. The library-to-be is cluttered, mostly used as a storage area; the collection of “school stuff” must go. With some effort, the room can be transformed into an inviting little library space. This is an important project for Principal Keson Baptiste. The school is working on it. This is the largest primary school on Grenada—and another space-challenged library zone. The library-to-be is cluttered, mostly used as a storage area; the collection of “school stuff” must go. With some effort, the room can be transformed into an inviting little library space. This is an important project for Principal Keson Baptiste. The school is working on it.

GRENADA

St. David's Catholic Secondary School

509 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Peter Regis Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

GRENADA

St. George’s Anglican Senior School

220 students • Grades 5 to 6

Nigel De Gale, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,415 goal

New library underway! Cull, clean, create a library. The books in the book cupboard are almost all old and uninviting—time to go (book sale, giveaway, or disposal). Principal Nigel De Gale is very excited at the prospect of new books and a lending library for his school. Literacy initiatives at the school include reading competitions, reading carnivals, and poetry and essay-writing competitions. Now what they need are new books to fuel the fire.

GRENADA

St. George's SDA Primary School

347 students • Grades 7 to 11

Jacqueline Noel, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! Ms. Bonaparte, the Grade 2 teacher, will be in charge of the new library—a recently freed-up classroom that will serve this purpose well. Shelves are being installed, and the classroom desks and chairs are being removed. Principal Jacqueline Noel plans to organize a library committee, and Hands will train a group of Ms. Bonaparte, the Grade 2 teacher, will be in charge of the new library—a recently freed-up classroom that will serve this purpose well. Shelves are being installed, and the classroom desks and chairs are being removed. Principal Jacqueline Noel plans to organize a library committee, and Hands will train a group of Student Librarians . Oh, and we will send new amazing books to this “starter library.”

GRENADA

St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School

142 students • Grades K to 6

Sister Juanita Berkeley, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

A crowded school, another (very) small library space—is it our imagination, or we seeing a pattern here in Grenada schools? The book collection needs a cull and cleanout (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and Principal Sis Juanita has already tackled it. The library is timetabled for every class. What is needed most are chapter books for the higher grades, as well as non-fiction. From time to time, an Imani trainee helps out in the library. A crowded school, another (very) small library space—is it our imagination, or we seeing a pattern here in Grenada schools? The book collection needs a cull and cleanout (book sale, giveaway, or disposal), and Principal Sis Juanita has already tackled it. The library is timetabled for every class. What is needed most are chapter books for the higher grades, as well as non-fiction. From time to time, an Imani trainee helps out in the library.

GRENADA

St. Louis RC Girls Primary School

414 students • Grades K to 6

Christiana Lashington , Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! Big school, big library space. Principal Christiana Lashington, ready to create a vibrant lending library, is busy turning a Home Economics classroom into a library (the space will be shared with a few computers and a photocopier). Shelves are being built, the usual collection of “school stuff” is being cleared out. The Principal plans to secure an assistant for the library via the Imani work-scheme program. Hands will train a Big school, big library space. Principal Christiana Lashington, ready to create a vibrant lending library, is busy turning a Home Economics classroom into a library (the space will be shared with a few computers and a photocopier). Shelves are being built, the usual collection of “school stuff” is being cleared out. The Principal plans to secure an assistant for the library via the Imani work-scheme program. Hands will train a Student Librarian team and do our best to get the teachers using the new resources of the new library.

GRENADA

St. Mark's Secondary School

550 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Candia Jaldoo Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

GRENADA

St. Mary's RC Primary School

234 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Martha Bowen, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

Background from Hands: There is a large book collection at this school’s spacious library, but too many of them have an old and faded look (some are inappropriate for primary school, such as multiple sets of outdated, university level encyclopedias and other adult reading). The full-time librarian has been doing a great job managing the library, which is timetabled for all classes, and she conducts group activities with visiting classes. The library is ready for fresh books! Background from Hands: There is a large book collection at this school’s spacious library, but too many of them have an old and faded look (some are inappropriate for primary school, such as multiple sets of outdated, university level encyclopedias and other adult reading). The full-time librarian has been doing a great job managing the library, which is timetabled for all classes, and she conducts group activities with visiting classes. The library is ready for fresh books!

GRENADA

St. Michael's RC Infant School

156 students • Pre-School to Grade 1

Jane Antoine Pierre, Principal

Venica Patrick, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,145 goal

New library underway! Given the highly variable management of classroom libraries, we rarely send new books to them—but in this case it seems to make sense. St. Michael's RC Infant School has a high number of Grade K to 2 children, and the school is laid out with a loosely connected landscape of classroom blocks, which makes visits to a central library a bit of a hike for young readers. Hands will send a collection of books that are intended to be housed in plastic bins and kept in each class. That should work. Given the highly variable management of classroom libraries, we rarely send new books to them—but in this case it seems to make sense. St. Michael's RC Infant School has a high number of Grade K to 2 children, and the school is laid out with a loosely connected landscape of classroom blocks, which makes visits to a central library a bit of a hike for young readers. Hands will send a collection of books that are intended to be housed in plastic bins and kept in each class. That should work.

GRENADA

St. Patrick's Anglican Primary School

255 students • Grades K to 6

Wilma Alexander, Principal

Deb Campanella, U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,760 goal

New library underway! This school’s major renovation by a European aid agency has, besides slaying the mold monster that haunted the lower floors, resulted in a sparkling new library space with new paint, proper lighting, air-conditioning, an internet connection, beautiful stone floors, and beautiful bookshelves. We’ve waited a few years to serve this medium-size school, but now the time is right. The school’s Wish List includes chapter books, series books, books for boys, books for girls, books about values and morals, “fact books” (such as DK EyeWonder and Scholastic True Books), biographies, class sets of books, reference books (encyclopedia set, dictionary, thesaurus, atlas), and more. OK, we got it! This school’s major renovation by a European aid agency has, besides slaying the mold monster that haunted the lower floors, resulted in a sparkling new library space with new paint, proper lighting, air-conditioning, an internet connection, beautiful stone floors, and beautiful bookshelves. We’ve waited a few years to serve this medium-size school, but now the time is right. The school’s Wish List includes chapter books, series books, books for boys, books for girls, books about values and morals, “fact books” (such as DK EyeWonder and Scholastic True Books), biographies, class sets of books, reference books (encyclopedia set, dictionary, thesaurus, atlas), and more. OK, we got it!

GRENADA

Westerhall Secondary School

454 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Agnes La Barrie Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

• ST. KITTS AND NEVIS •

Investing in Sustainability Every Hands Wish List Project comes with Hands Literacy Link assistance

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre High School (St. Kitts)

760 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Mrs. Valarie Puran Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Bronte Welsh Primary School (St. Kitts)

115 students • Grades K to 6

Valldine Rogers, Principal

Mrs. Borry & Mrs. Sutton, Librarians

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

Under the leadership of a new Principal, the library has been repainted and reorganized—and a comfy couch and small rug have appeared as well. Library elves have removed many of the old and irrelevant books and will remove the rest once new books arrive—there is plenty of space in this library. Excitement is building. Literacy Week activities include treasure hunts and read alouds, and the teachers are supportive of the library. Under the leadership of a new Principal, the library has been repainted and reorganized—and a comfy couch and small rug have appeared as well. Library elves have removed many of the old and irrelevant books and will remove the rest once new books arrive—there is plenty of space in this library. Excitement is building. Literacy Week activities include treasure hunts and read alouds, and the teachers are supportive of the library.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Cayon High School (St. Kitts)

Winner, 2017-2018 Hands Literacy Award

393 students • Grades 7 to 11

Mr. Francil Antonio Morris, Principal

Elvis Charles, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

When Hands first began working with Cayon High School a few years ago to create a vibrant lending library at the school, a skeptic warned us: “The children at this high school are not interested in reading books.” Well, among many other powerful factors, a highly enthusiastic, deeply committed team of 30 When Hands first began working with Cayon High School a few years ago to create a vibrant lending library at the school, a skeptic warned us: “The children at this high school are not interested in reading books.” Well, among many other powerful factors, a highly enthusiastic, deeply committed team of 30 Student Librarians has proven the naysayer wrong. Not only do students at this school want to read the 782 brand new, top-quality books (plus a Remedial Reading Toolkit ) that Hands has sent, they are lined up outside the library door every morning! The new library at Cayon High School is a tremendous success story, and credit goes to a lot of places: Tammy Darby, Director of the Christophe Harbour Foundation, for believing in the school and providing generous, multiyear funding to Hands for new books; Principal Francil Morris and Librarian Mr. Charles, for their vision and commitment to child literacy; Assistant Librarians Ms. Browne and Ms. Hancock for steadily improving the library and collection; and Heidi Fagerberg, the Hands Literacy Link for St. Kitts and Nevis, who trained Cayon High School’s team of stellar Student Librarians. Can we give another huge shout-out to all of the Student Librarians? Awesoooooome.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Charles A. Halbert Public Library (St. Kitts)

100+ children

Petrine Clarke, Librarian

Keesha Dolphin, Assistant Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,155 goal

Petrine Clarke, the new chief Librarian of the national library of St. Kitts, has brought sweeping and welcome change to the institution. To reach out to children in the community, Clarke instituted after-school and weekend programs, and she has created a children's corner—a large sign proclaims, "Fun Unit"—that has quickly attracted a flock of kids. We at Hands Across the Sea applaud Clarke's passion and creativity. To get children hooked on reading, a library needs to be more than a collection of books—it needs to be a wonderland of discovery, excitement, learning, and fun. That's what Clarke has accomplished. Petrine Clarke, the new chief Librarian of the national library of St. Kitts, has brought sweeping and welcome change to the institution. To reach out to children in the community, Clarke instituted after-school and weekend programs, and she has created a children's corner—a large sign proclaims, "Fun Unit"—that has quickly attracted a flock of kids. We at Hands Across the Sea applaud Clarke's passion and creativity. To get children hooked on reading, a library needs to be more than a collection of books—it needs to be a wonderland of discovery, excitement, learning, and fun. That's what Clarke has accomplished.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Charles E. Mills Secondary School (St. Kitts)

417 students • Grades 7 to 11

Boris Connor, Principal

Shirmel Robin, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

Literacy Link Heidi Fagerberg has been very, very busy at Charles E. Mills Secondary School. Heidi recently reported, “The school has finished the cleanout of old, inappropriate books from the library and rearranged the new books on the shelves. They still need to make a comfy area for reading and are due for another shipment in 2018-2019. There is a small cadre of loyal library patrons, and we are going to implement the Student Librarian program in the hopes it will encourage the students to use the resources more." Literacy Link Heidi Fagerberg has been very, very busy at Charles E. Mills Secondary School. Heidi recently reported, “The school has finished the cleanout of old, inappropriate books from the library and rearranged the new books on the shelves. They still need to make a comfy area for reading and are due for another shipment in 2018-2019. There is a small cadre of loyal library patrons, and we are going to implement the Student Librarian program in the hopes it will encourage the students to use the resources more."

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Charlestown Primary School (Nevis)

292 students • Grades K to 6

Miss Latoya Jeffers, Principal

Eulana Weekes-Batson, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

Things are still going gangbusters at the Charlestown Primary School lending library on Nevis. Principal Latoya Jeffers and Librarian Eulana Weekes-Batson are still working the controls, and they’ve added a pre-school classroom and additional library room to the school. We continue to be impressed by Librarian Weekes-Batson; we videotaped her talking about the special themes she regularly puts in place in the library—the latest revolves around Alexander Hamilton, who was born on Nevis. Weekes-Batson has also created a “Teachers Reference” section that is pre-loaded with library books in plastic baskets that teachers can take to their classrooms. For pure creativity and inventiveness, last year Hands awarded the school the Things are still going gangbusters at the Charlestown Primary School lending library on Nevis. Principal Latoya Jeffers and Librarian Eulana Weekes-Batson are still working the controls, and they’ve added a pre-school classroom and additional library room to the school. We continue to be impressed by Librarian Weekes-Batson; we videotaped her talking about the special themes she regularly puts in place in the library—the latest revolves around Alexander Hamilton, who was born on Nevis. Weekes-Batson has also created a “Teachers Reference” section that is pre-loaded with library books in plastic baskets that teachers can take to their classrooms. For pure creativity and inventiveness, last year Hands awarded the school the 2016-2017 Hands Literacy Award for St. Kitts and Nevis . We’ll have video footage of this outstanding librarian and library in our upcoming Teachers’ Guide to the Library (Grades K to 3) webpage and accompanying 3-ring-binder. To help continue and reinforce the fine work of the region-wide Early Learners Program we plan to send a guide to every primary school in the Eastern Caribbean in our 2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists shipment.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Charlestown Secondary School (Nevis)

708 students • Grades 7 to 11

Juan Williams, Principal

Paula Wallace and Uta Taylor, Librarians

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

The library at this large high school has long had a superior setup—beautiful hardwood book cupboards, metal shelving, plenty of tables and chairs for student projects—and Hands has assisted the school with over 800 books over the 2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2016-2017 period. We are sending the school a The library at this large high school has long had a superior setup—beautiful hardwood book cupboards, metal shelving, plenty of tables and chairs for student projects—and Hands has assisted the school with over 800 books over the 2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2016-2017 period. We are sending the school a Remedial Reading Toolkit in the 2018-2019 shipment, and their Wish List includes requests for Goosebumps, cooking and recipe books, CAPE Exam study guides, updated CXC and CAPE textbooks, books and charts on decimals and fractions and parts of speech. We’ll do our best!

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Charlestown Secondary School (Nevis)

708 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Mrs. Dalton, Ms. Hanley, and Ms. Hughes Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Deane-Glasford Primary School (St. Kitts)

145 students • Grades K to 6

Valencia Syder, Principal

Shorna Maynard, Remedial Reading Teacher

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $860 goal

The books at this sparkling library have been catalogued and creatively shelved using the



“The library has been transformed into an inviting place for children decorated with educational sayings and colorful displays,” reports The books at this sparkling library have been catalogued and creatively shelved using the Hands Across the Sea Library Manual for Primary Schools . The books are leveled, color-coded, the covers facing out and at eye level. The library features a reading mat in the center of the room where children congregate after choosing their books. It’s a beautiful thing to see!“The library has been transformed into an inviting place for children decorated with educational sayings and colorful displays,” reports Hands Literacy Link Heidi Fagerberg.” All students are required to check out books during their weekly library time. The older kids are allowed to take them home for use. The younger children are still learning how to care for the books so they have set up a system where children have reading time in their classrooms daily and they read the books they have checked out from the library. They will be doing more work on teaching children proper handling of the books so in the future children will be well prepared to take books home and keep them in good condition. Students love this library!”

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Dr. William Connor Primary School (St. Kitts)

363 students • Grades K to 6

Jean Boddie, Principal

Tiffany Hanley, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,570 goal

The library at this large primary school has been a top performer for years, but lately the books are looking worn, even a bit old—“loved to death” is the term we use for wear-and-tear in a popular library. The library is comfy and welcoming, with couches, a rug, some tables and chairs, and it is decorated and engaging. The librarian is full-time, the library is timetabled for all classes, and the library is open and accessible throughout the school day. We plan to send the school a major infusion of new books (the worn-out books can be moved to classrooms or given away to the students). The library at this large primary school has been a top performer for years, but lately the books are looking worn, even a bit old—“loved to death” is the term we use for wear-and-tear in a popular library. The library is comfy and welcoming, with couches, a rug, some tables and chairs, and it is decorated and engaging. The librarian is full-time, the library is timetabled for all classes, and the library is open and accessible throughout the school day. We plan to send the school a major infusion of new books (the worn-out books can be moved to classrooms or given away to the students).

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Gingerland Secondary School (Nevis)

350 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Vera Jeffers, Ms. Dixie Browne, and

Ms. Shelita Simmons Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Saddlers Secondary School (St. Kitts)

205 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Mrs. Amelia Freeman Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Sandy Point Primary School (St. Kitts)

335 students • Grades K to 6

Valarie Richardson Mason, Principal

Nicole Williams Francis, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

This rural school has a child literacy fireplug in the person of their creative Librarian, Nicole Williams Francis, who has literally taken the school’s love of books and reading to the streets. This rural school has a child literacy fireplug in the person of their creative Librarian, Nicole Williams Francis, who has literally taken the school’s love of books and reading to the streets. Hands Literacy Link Heidi Fagerberg reports, “There is great community involvement at the school. I experienced this firsthand during Easter term break when I did a reading at one of their Literacy Camp events. The local pastor was there and at least ten other parent volunteers. The principal and Ms. Francis set up a week of literacy activities at the Sandy Point Community Center during vacation time. Over 40 students were there for the week, along with all the community volunteers.”

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

St. Thomas' Primary School (Nevis)

174 students • Grades K to 6

Norlene Smithen, Principal

Julitta Paris, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

Over the past five years, Librarian Julitta Paris has created an engaging environment in the school library. The time has come for a cull of the worn books that have been “loved to death”—time to move them to the classroom libraries. Also, there are a few gaps in the library collection which need filling. The library is well used, and the children borrow books twice a week. A quiet and powerful success story! Over the past five years, Librarian Julitta Paris has created an engaging environment in the school library. The time has come for a cull of the worn books that have been “loved to death”—time to move them to the classroom libraries. Also, there are a few gaps in the library collection which need filling. The library is well used, and the children borrow books twice a week. A quiet and powerful success story!

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Tyrell Williams Primary School (St. Kitts)

249 students • Grades K to 6

Stewart Joseph, Principal

Vandalyn Hanley, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,845 goal

Hands has been working with this large rural primary school for nearly a decade now—we sent them our first shipment of books, which was also the first shipment to a St. Kitts school, back in 2009. A U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer created the library from an empty classroom, and even painted the library’s ten-foot-high “word tree” mural. The lending library has been in continuous operation since, run by teachers and the occasional government employment-scheme worker. The fine-tuning of the Tyrell Williams library (and the replacement of books that have been “loved to death”) continues.



Hands has been working with this large rural primary school for nearly a decade now—we sent them our first shipment of books, which was also the first shipment to a St. Kitts school, back in 2009. A U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer created the library from an empty classroom, and even painted the library’s ten-foot-high “word tree” mural. The lending library has been in continuous operation since, run by teachers and the occasional government employment-scheme worker. The fine-tuning of the Tyrell Williams library (and the replacement of books that have been “loved to death”) continues. Hands Literacy Link Heidi Fagerberg reports: “This library has so many great resources from Hands! The Early Learning Program coordinators feel they have great resources available and were impressed by the collection that Hands has sent over the years. The library periodically launches themes to draw students in. For Black History Month, for example, the librarians decorated the library and each classroom door as well.”

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Washington Archibald High School (St. Kitts)

854 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Carla DeCosta, Andrea Henry, Tamesha Sutton, Joanna Paulicia, and Kia Guishard Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

• ST. LUCIA •

Investing in Sustainability Every Hands Wish List Project comes with Hands Literacy Link assistance

"We're catching up!" The Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit for High Schools The Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit for high school educators includes the Decode Teen Emergent Readers phonics system; phonics and word family workbooks, cards, and pocket charts, rhyming and phonics puzzles, word and letter tiles, flashcards, sight-word Bingo games, and Bananagrams word games.

Anse Ger Secondary School

Babonneau Secondary School

Ciceron Secondary School

Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School funded by Longwood Rotary Club

Piaye Secondary School

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School

Vide Bouteille Secondary School funded by Edwards for Education

ST. LUCIA

Anse Ger Secondary School

379 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Margerita Charlemagne Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Anse-La-Raye Primary School

102 students • Grades 3 to 6

Flavian Isembert, Principal

Tuta Frederick, Teacher in Charge of the Library

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

Hands Across the Sea sent this rural school, located in an underserved fishing village on St. Lucia’s west coast, about 900 “gently used” books back in 2011-2012, but that seems like an eternity now. The school library is desperately in need of new books. Hands Across the Sea sent this rural school, located in an underserved fishing village on St. Lucia’s west coast, about 900 “gently used” books back in 2011-2012, but that seems like an eternity now. The school library is desperately in need of new books. Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul has visited the school numerous times and come up with a long to-do list to rejuvenate the library, some of which are: train a team of Student Librarians ; meet with the library committee to mentor teachers on ways to utilize library resources in their classroom; timetable the library for all grades; formally orienting all students to the library; working with the principal and staff to put policies in place for keeping the library open, starting the checkout system, and setting fines for late, damaged, or lost books. Teams of people from Global Volunteers at the school have made good progress sprucing up the library room. Bookshelves, walls, floors, and the ceiling have all been given a final coat of paint, and book organization is shaping up (still to do: outdated books, such as old encyclopedias, and adult paperbacks need to be removed; books need to be displayed with the covers facing out; books need to be categorized and grouped; shelves need to be labelled). The school is getting ready for an infusion of new amazing books into their renovated library.

ST. LUCIA

Ave Maria RC Girls Infant School

400 students • Grades K to 2

Claudia Edward, Principal

Myrtle Archibald, Teacher-Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $860 goal

This little library space does a great job of serving the large student population. Notes Clara Paul, This little library space does a great job of serving the large student population. Notes Clara Paul, Hands Literacy Link for St. Lucia, “According to Myrtle Archibald, the Teacher-Librarian, every class has been oriented to the library. Students continue to receive weekly training on book handling. Despite the absence of a library committee to manage the affairs of the library, Archibald gets full support from the staff, especially in getting students to the library on time.” The library needs a gap-filling “top up” of new books.

ST. LUCIA

Ave Maria RC Girls Primary School

533 students • Grades 3 to 6

Valerie St. Helene-Henry, Principal

Adeltrude Jno Charles, Teacher-Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

“There is much evidence of student involvement in the functioning of the library,” reports “There is much evidence of student involvement in the functioning of the library,” reports Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul. “The Student Librarian Program works very well and students understand and carry out their duties effectively. They showed much joy and pride in wearing the library tags and badges. According to Teacher-Librarian Adeltrude Jno Charles, staff support for the library is very good.” The library at Ave Maria Girls RC Primary School needs a gap-filling “top up” of new books, many of the titles requested by the school’s enthusiastic 533 young readers.

ST. LUCIA

Babonneau Secondary School

545 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Nancy Rosemond-Alphonse Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School

551 students • Grades 7 to 12

Steven Auguste, Principal

Fazia Dalsou, Library Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! In recent years this large rural high school suffered the upheaval of everything and everyone being shifted to another facility down the road, but things have finally settled down, and for the better. Now that the school has a new, large library room with a tiled floor and beautiful wood bookshelves, all they need is a large infusion of books to get the library off the ground. Lorna Ambrose (photo), the school’s Vice Principal, and Fazia Dalsou, the Library Coordinator, are spearheading the project along with In recent years this large rural high school suffered the upheaval of everything and everyone being shifted to another facility down the road, but things have finally settled down, and for the better. Now that the school has a new, large library room with a tiled floor and beautiful wood bookshelves, all they need is a large infusion of books to get the library off the ground. Lorna Ambrose (photo), the school’s Vice Principal, and Fazia Dalsou, the Library Coordinator, are spearheading the project along with Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul.

ST. LUCIA

Ciceron Secondary School

520 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Mr. Laurie Anthony Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School

Remedial Reading Toolkit funded by Longwood Rotary Club

540 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Desmara Jeriffe Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Corinth Secondary School

670 students • Grades 7 to 12

Willard Andrew, Principal

Cathy Ann Angeloni, LRC Manager

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! This large high school is well-run and tidy, and staff are fully engaged (especially the Principal, at left in photo) with the need to lift the literacy levels of their students. The library space—a hallway with shelving—is inside the Learning Resource Centre, which is well-utilized—every grade and class uses the room for several subjects. We suspect that, once the new books arrive and the word gets out among the students, the library will take up more and more space—maybe even tables and chairs (we’ve seen this happen many times before). This large high school is well-run and tidy, and staff are fully engaged (especially the Principal, at left in photo) with the need to lift the literacy levels of their students. The library space—a hallway with shelving—is inside the Learning Resource Centre, which is well-utilized—every grade and class uses the room for several subjects. We suspect that, once the new books arrive and the word gets out among the students, the library will take up more and more space—maybe even tables and chairs (we’ve seen this happen many times before). Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien is working with the school to make good things happen.

ST. LUCIA

Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School

950 students • Grades K to 6

Mrs. Ethelene Leonce, Principal

Idonia Jules-Mayers, Library Assistant

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

With 980 students, this urban primary school is the largest in St. Lucia and, we believe, the Eastern Caribbean. But the school has never had a proper lending library (the library was filled with outdated, inappropriate, “donation dumped” books). Beginning in March 2017, With 980 students, this urban primary school is the largest in St. Lucia and, we believe, the Eastern Caribbean. But the school has never had a proper lending library (the library was filled with outdated, inappropriate, “donation dumped” books). Beginning in March 2017, Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien worked with the Principal and Language Arts staffers to create a vibrant library and an active Student Librarian Program . First, the old books were taken off the shelves (destined for a book sale or disposal). Then the room was painted and decorated with literacy murals—an explosion of kid-attracting color! The official grand opening, in February, 2018, was a two-hour ceremony attended by local politicians, Ministry of Education officials, TV stations, ministers, interpretative dancers, gospel singers, student choral groups—when the ribbon to the library was finally cut to open the library, a roar when up from 980 wiggling children. The library is a dazzling invitation to children to explore, learn, advance their literacy skills, and widen their world through reading. What the library needs now is a gap-filling infusion of books.

ST. LUCIA

Des Barras Primary School

52 students • Pre-School to Grade 6

Ezra Joseph, Principal

Priscilla Simon, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

This pocket-size primary school is nestled in a rainforest Garden of Eden setting deep in the interior of St. Lucia. Principal Ezra Joseph, with the full support of his staff, has created a welcoming library. The children have responded well to the 477 new books that Hands sent in 2015-2016— This pocket-size primary school is nestled in a rainforest Garden of Eden setting deep in the interior of St. Lucia. Principal Ezra Joseph, with the full support of his staff, has created a welcoming library. The children have responded well to the 477 new books that Hands sent in 2015-2016— Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien reports than many of the books have been “loved to death,” a sure sign of their popularity. Now the school library is ready for a “top up” of fresh new books.

ST. LUCIA

Dugard Combined School

90 students • Grades K to 6

Tessa Charles-Calderon, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

New library underway! With construction help and funding from LUCELEC, St. Lucia’s electricity company, Principal Tessa Charles-Calderon is converting the school’s old lunchroom into a spacious library, which will be complete with dazzling literacy murals. This is going to be a wonderland for children when it is completed! With construction help and funding from LUCELEC, St. Lucia’s electricity company, Principal Tessa Charles-Calderon is converting the school’s old lunchroom into a spacious library, which will be complete with dazzling literacy murals. This is going to be a wonderland for children when it is completed! Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul is coordinating the book delivery from Hands, and the training of a team of Student Librarians , and whatever else is needed along the way.

ST. LUCIA

Entrepot Secondary School

658 students • Grades 7 to 11

Arthur Scott, Principal

Laurelle Eugene, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! The trio in this photo (from left: Jennifer Raphael, ELP Support Teacher; Arthur Scott, Principal; and Laurelle Eugene, Literacy Coordinator/Library Teacher) are ready to create a first-class library for their 658 students. The library room, presently doing duty as a multipurpose Resource Room, is large, well equipped with tables and chairs for reading and school projects, and it is centrally located on the school campus. The school’s Wish List requests include: high interest, low reading level books; books for boys; books for girls; relationships, teen issues and healthy living; young adult fiction; junior fiction (Grade 2 to Grade 6 reading level); books about values and morals; CXC exam study guides; reference books (encyclopedia set, dictionary, thesaurus, atlas). The trio in this photo (from left: Jennifer Raphael, ELP Support Teacher; Arthur Scott, Principal; and Laurelle Eugene, Literacy Coordinator/Library Teacher) are ready to create a first-class library for their 658 students. The library room, presently doing duty as a multipurpose Resource Room, is large, well equipped with tables and chairs for reading and school projects, and it is centrally located on the school campus. The school’s Wish List requests include: high interest, low reading level books; books for boys; books for girls; relationships, teen issues and healthy living; young adult fiction; junior fiction (Grade 2 to Grade 6 reading level); books about values and morals; CXC exam study guides; reference books (encyclopedia set, dictionary, thesaurus, atlas).

ST. LUCIA

Fond Assau Primary School

130 students • Grade K to 6

Madona Florenville, Principal

Irvin Smith, Library Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

Hands Across the Sea assisted this rural school with 1,000 “gently used” books back in 2010-2012. The school has been rebuilt with great new spaces, and the time is right, says Irvin Smith, the Library Teacher (photo) to send a big infusion of new amazing books to their library. Hands Across the Sea assisted this rural school with 1,000 “gently used” books back in 2010-2012. The school has been rebuilt with great new spaces, and the time is right, says Irvin Smith, the Library Teacher (photo) to send a big infusion of new amazing books to their library. Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien, who has already conducted Student Librarian training at the school, reports: “On Day 1, students were engaged in discussion on the joy of reading. Students were also oriented in the proper way to take care of books and were encouraged to teach their peers how to care for the library books. On Day 2, students were oriented in the working of the library: check-in/out, return books policy, damaged books policy, cleaning the library, etc. They selected library team leaders (Haylee St. Vale and Stanley Joseph). They also discussed programs that would help promote the library, raise funds for the library, and marry the operations of the library with the IT lab. Having reviewed their Job Descriptions, students signed their library contracts, promising to adhere to the rules and responsibilities they had been taught. One of their first initiatives will be to take an inventory of all the books in the library. The school will hold a special assembly next term to introduce the Student Librarians to the student body.”

ST. LUCIA

Fond St. Jacques Primary School

163 students • Grade K to 6

Mrs. Virgil Mangaroo, Principal

Nicolina Marcellin, Teacher in Charge of the Library

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,760 goal

New library underway! Way up in the mountains in the lush rainforest of southern St. Lucia, this tidy, medium-size school is ready for a library. The library space, with a tiled floor and shelves, is good to go. Way up in the mountains in the lush rainforest of southern St. Lucia, this tidy, medium-size school is ready for a library. The library space, with a tiled floor and shelves, is good to go. Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul will oversee the book delivery from Hands, and work closely with Principal Mangaroo (photo) on the training of a team of Student Librarians , training the students in book care, implementing a checkout system, and much more.

ST. LUCIA

Lady Gordon Opportunity Centre

90 students • Pre-School to Grade 4

Linda Preville, Principal

Brenda Nicholas, Teacher in Charge of the Library

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

New library underway! The Lady Gordon Opportunity Center offers an inclusive educational program for students with hearing impairments as well as students who are diagnosed with mild to moderate learning disabilities. The school prides itself on the holistic development of students, which includes academic improvement but also artistic advancement. The school is currently renovating their library space in anticipation of new books, reports The Lady Gordon Opportunity Center offers an inclusive educational program for students with hearing impairments as well as students who are diagnosed with mild to moderate learning disabilities. The school prides itself on the holistic development of students, which includes academic improvement but also artistic advancement. The school is currently renovating their library space in anticipation of new books, reports Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul. The school is located next to Ciceron Secondary School, whose Remedial Reading Teacher, Mr. Laurie Anthony, also assists students at Lady Gordon with reading help.

ST. LUCIA

Monchy RC Combined School

210 students • Grades K to 6

Jane Jacob-Jean, Principal

Julietta Benjamin, Literacy Coordinator

The Body Holiday and Don & Cathey adopted this project

New library underway! Finally, a real library! It has been a long journey to a dedicated library space for Monchy RC Combined School, but now we are seeing progress, reports Finally, a real library! It has been a long journey to a dedicated library space for Monchy RC Combined School, but now we are seeing progress, reports Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien. “Principal Jane Jacob-Jean has convinced local parents who are carpenters to build bookshelves. These shelves will be re-located to the new library space. I was pleased to see that the Principal had used part of the Special Needs Teacher Room and converted it into a library. There was still some work left to complete the transition but it is a welcoming start. The school also needs desks and foam mats to furnish the Library/Special Needs classroom. With these key interventions, they will have a fully functioning library. The room is being used to display science projects (photo) at the moment."

ST. LUCIA

Piaye Secondary School

500 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Faye Wilson, Merle James,

and Gertrude Agiste James Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Roblot Combined School



Vern Charles, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,585 goal

54 students • Grades K to 6Vern Charles, Principal New library underway! Not many school libraries have a view of St. Lucia’s stunning Pitons (featured on every tourist brochure, not to mention the national flag), but the nifty new library building at Roblot Combined School does. Principal Vern Charles is very, very excited about the project (the library even has air-conditioning), and Hands is excited, too. Not many school libraries have a view of St. Lucia’s stunning Pitons (featured on every tourist brochure, not to mention the national flag), but the nifty new library building at Roblot Combined School does. Principal Vern Charles is very, very excited about the project (the library even has air-conditioning), and Hands is excited, too. Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul will coordinate the book delivery, the training of a team of Student Librarians , and training the students in book care, the checkout system, and much more. Clara may even snap a few photos of the Pitons, too.

ST. LUCIA

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

900 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Janine Gaillard Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

St. Aloysius RC Boys Primary School

404 students • Grades 3 to 6

Julian Monrose, Principal

Francine Beharry, Literacy Coodinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,930 goal

At this very crowded, very busy school, in the very crowded, very busy heart of Castries, the capital city of St. Lucia, the school library is finally getting a home of its own. At this very crowded, very busy school, in the very crowded, very busy heart of Castries, the capital city of St. Lucia, the school library is finally getting a home of its own. Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul reports that recent construction work has separated the library space from other distractions, and the school is ready for a “starter set” of new amazing books. Hands had sent the school 850 books over the 2010-2014 period, but (in book years) that was a long time ago. Time to get the library rejuvenated!

ST. LUCIA

Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School

365 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Mr. Caius Mauricette

Ms. Felicia Stephen Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Vide Bouteille Primary School

Winner, 2017-2018 Hands Literacy Award

400 students • Grades K to 6

Lyrill Arthur-Stanislaus, Principal

Melisa Hippolyte, Teacher in Charge of the Library

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

A few years ago, when Mrs. Lyrill Arthur-Stanislaus was promoted from Science Coordinator to Principal of this large school located in Castries, the capital city of St. Lucia, she decided to make a significant contribution that would benefit every child in the school: a library. An "angel" British couple, on island for a holiday, generously offered to fund the building of the library, and Stanislaus found two local companies to pitch in with construction and building supplies. Voila! the Vide Bouteille library was born. Then Melisa Hippolyte, an IT teacher who with a passion for books and reading, became the "teacher in charge of the library" (translation: she volunteered herself by devoting a large amount of time and energy to the project). The fledgling library grew, helped along by the addition of 563 new amazing books from Hands in the 2014-2015 school year, 353 more books in 2016-2017, and the training of a dozen A few years ago, when Mrs. Lyrill Arthur-Stanislaus was promoted from Science Coordinator to Principal of this large school located in Castries, the capital city of St. Lucia, she decided to make a significant contribution that would benefit every child in the school: a library. An "angel" British couple, on island for a holiday, generously offered to fund the building of the library, and Stanislaus found two local companies to pitch in with construction and building supplies. Voila! the Vide Bouteille library was born. Then Melisa Hippolyte, an IT teacher who with a passion for books and reading, became the "teacher in charge of the library" (translation: she volunteered herself by devoting a large amount of time and energy to the project). The fledgling library grew, helped along by the addition of 563 new amazing books from Hands in the 2014-2015 school year, 353 more books in 2016-2017, and the training of a dozen Student Librarians by Hands Literacy Link Khrystal Lucien. Add to that the enthusiasm and hands-on involvement of the Principal and Ms. Hippolyte, and the library remains vibrant and strong. Even now, Principal Stanislaus conducts reading sessions with students in the library—and sometimes in her office, too. This is a school that loves to read.

ST. LUCIA

Vide Bouteille Secondary School

Remedial Reading Toolkit funded by Edwards for Education

600 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Pearl Nicholas Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. LUCIA

Vieux Fort Primary School

247 students • Grades 3 to 6

Francis Moonie, Principal

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $810 goal

The library at this medium-size school is well-stocked and well-organized, and Librarian Petal O' Brian is ably assisted by (photo, from left) Valencia Kisna, Special Education Teacher/Library Teacher; U. S. Peace Corps Volunteer Christopher Adams, Grade 3 English Language Teacher, and Francis Moonie, Principal. What the library really needs, according to The library at this medium-size school is well-stocked and well-organized, and Librarian Petal O' Brian is ably assisted by (photo, from left) Valencia Kisna, Special Education Teacher/Library Teacher; U. S. Peace Corps Volunteer Christopher Adams, Grade 3 English Language Teacher, and Francis Moonie, Principal. What the library really needs, according to Hands Literacy Link Clara Paul, is a gap-filling “top up” of new books, particularly Big Books, along with a reading corner (aka “kid magnet”) floor mat. We can do that.

• ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES •

Investing in Sustainability Every Hands Wish List Project comes with Hands Literacy Link assistance

"We're catching up!" The Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit for High Schools The Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit for high school educators includes the Decode Teen Emergent Readers phonics system; phonics and word family workbooks, cards, and pocket charts, rhyming and phonics puzzles, word and letter tiles, flashcards, sight-word Bingo games, and Bananagrams word games.

Adelphi Secondary School

Bequia Community High School

Buccament Bay Secondary School

Emmanuel High School

Georgetown Secondary School

Intermediate High School

Richland Park SDA Secondary School

St. Clair Dacon Secondary School

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Adelphi Secondary School

203 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teachers

Cleo Rodgers

Suzyanna Archibald Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Bequia Community High School

130 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Tauran Ollivierre Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Bequia SDA Primary School

55 students • Grades K to 6

Felicia Frederick, Principal

Jerane Gooding, Literacy Consultant

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,760 goal ; the John & Margaret Sagan Foundation donated $1,000

New library underway! Big news at this tidy little school: a “Literacy lab” (library space and more) is under construction. Principal Felicia Frederick and her team of literacy-centric teachers are bursting with enthusiasm about the project, and we at Hands are happy to be able to send a “starter set” of new amazing books to start up this library. Bequia, a small island a few miles south of mainland St. Vincent, has a lot of villas (and ex-pats) yachts (in season), but it may surprise some who assume that the needs of the island’s schools are less than schools on St. Vincent. Bequia’s schools are underfunded, too—that’s why Hands is there. The Hands Literacy Link for Bequia, Maxine Burgess, is working with this school. Big news at this tidy little school: a “Literacy lab” (library space and more) is under construction. Principal Felicia Frederick and her team of literacy-centric teachers are bursting with enthusiasm about the project, and we at Hands are happy to be able to send a “starter set” of new amazing books to start up this library. Bequia, a small island a few miles south of mainland St. Vincent, has a lot of villas (and ex-pats) yachts (in season), but it may surprise some who assume that the needs of the island’s schools are less than schools on St. Vincent. Bequia’s schools are underfunded, too—that’s why Hands is there. The Hands Literacy Link for Bequia, Maxine Burgess, is working with this school.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Bequia SDA Secondary School

135 students • Grades 7 to 11

Morrie Hercules, Principal

Janeal Ollivierre & La tonya McNichols, Teacher/Librarians

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $3,450 goal

New library underway! Principal Morrie Hercules (photo) is a hands-on, can-do kind of person, and this small secondary school is ready for a "starter set" of new amazing books to begin the rejuvenation of their library. The old, inappropriate "donation dumped" books have been moved off the shelves to make room for new books from Hands. Principal Hercules is supported in the advancement of the library and all things literacy by Teacher/Librarians Janeal Ollivierre and La tonya McNichols. Principal Morrie Hercules (photo) is a hands-on, can-do kind of person, and this small secondary school is ready for a "starter set" of new amazing books to begin the rejuvenation of their library. The old, inappropriate "donation dumped" books have been moved off the shelves to make room for new books from Hands. Principal Hercules is supported in the advancement of the library and all things literacy by Teacher/Librarians Janeal Ollivierre and La tonya McNichols.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Biabou Methodist Primary School

140 students • Grades K to 6

Rouna Burke, Principal

Valda Daniel, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,880 goal

New library underway! Principal Rouna Burke (photo) is both highly enthusiastic and—as the former Literacy Coordinator at Cane End Government School, one of the most high-performing and literacy-focused schools on St. Vincent—determined to create a super library at her first school as Principal. She has cleared out an unused classroom and is in the process of cleaning, painting, and getting her staff fired up about the project. (There’s no need to fire up the children—mention that Goosebumps, Junie B. Jones, and Scooby Doo are coming to the school and wait for the screams!) Principal Rouna Burke (photo) is both highly enthusiastic and—as the former Literacy Coordinator at Cane End Government School, one of the most high-performing and literacy-focused schools on St. Vincent—determined to create a super library at her first school as Principal. She has cleared out an unused classroom and is in the process of cleaning, painting, and getting her staff fired up about the project. (There’s no need to fire up the children—mention that Goosebumps, Junie B. Jones, and Scooby Doo are coming to the school and wait for the screams!) Hands Literacy Link Yvette Pompey is working closely with Principal Burke to make everything that needs to happen, happen.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Buccament Bay Secondary School

232 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Wade Jackson Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Colonaire Primary School

109 students • Grades K to 6

Kathleen Boyea, Principal

Nickula John & Jacenta Dasilva, Literacy Team Members

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

The Literacy Room (library space) at this rural school is in a bit of a rebuilding mode, after the Principal and Literacy Coordinator who launched the library were assigned to other schools. But the new Principal, Kathleen Boyea, is working to bring things back up to speed. For example, on Tuesdays and Thursdays help is given to students who are reading below grade level. Various Big Books are arranged in boxes on the floor so that students can access them easily. “The principal is passionate for teachers to make greater use of the library, especially the Big Books,” reports Enna Bullock, Hands Literacy Link for St. Vincent. “The librarian is willing but needs guidance so that improvement can continue. They are expecting some computers, too, which will be placed in the Literacy Room.”

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

C.W. Prescod Primary School

754 students • Grades K to 6

Suzette Abbott-King, Principal

Noella Duncan, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,035 goal

Entering this big and bustling urban school is sensory overload—bodies are hurtling everywhere (at least at lunchtime). The library, on the third floor, blessedly removed from the general traffic pattern, is an organized, peaceful haven for students. The Hands-funded librarian, Noella Duncan, has transformed the library (book covers facing out, literacy themes, and more), and book borrowing is high. Over the school years from 2013-2017, Hands sent over 1,500 new amazing books to the school, but the school still needs a healthy infusion of books to serve its large student population. Entering this big and bustling urban school is sensory overload—bodies are hurtling everywhere (at least at lunchtime). The library, on the third floor, blessedly removed from the general traffic pattern, is an organized, peaceful haven for students. The Hands-funded librarian, Noella Duncan, has transformed the library (book covers facing out, literacy themes, and more), and book borrowing is high. Over the school years from 2013-2017, Hands sent over 1,500 new amazing books to the school, but the school still needs a healthy infusion of books to serve its large student population. Hands Literacy Link Yvette Pompey is working with Principal Suzette Abbott-King (photo) to keep the library, and the school’s many student readers, moving forward.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Emmanuel High School

700 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Karyn Constance Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Evesham Methodist School

86 students • Grades K to 6

Damaris Martin, Principal

Cheryl Bacchus, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,880 goal

New library underway! You probably won’t spot this school, way up a mountain road in the interior of St. Vincent, on Google Maps—it’s much better to drive up there and see for yourself. You’ll find that Principal Damaris Martin (photo), young and idealistic, is determined to create a first-class library at her school (she’s already raised the funds for shelving to be built; paint comes next). Enna Bullock, You probably won’t spot this school, way up a mountain road in the interior of St. Vincent, on Google Maps—it’s much better to drive up there and see for yourself. You’ll find that Principal Damaris Martin (photo), young and idealistic, is determined to create a first-class library at her school (she’s already raised the funds for shelving to be built; paint comes next). Enna Bullock, Hands Literacy Link for St. Vincent, is on the same wavelength, and will be training a team of Student Librarians , and orienting students and teachers in how to make the most of their new amazing library.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Georgetown Secondary School

553 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Setranella Young Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Intermediate High School

350 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Shara Stewart Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Marriaqua Government School

281 students • Grades K to 6

Kathleen Joyles, Principal

Carla Matthews, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,880 goal

New library underway! Principal Kathleen Joyles (photo) is an unstoppable force—a new library, a great library, will arise at her school! The Principal and her team have cleared out a spare classroom, they have secured plenty of bookshelves, and eye-popping literacy murals are springing up on the walls. Principal Joyles, as Literacy Coordinator at nearby Belmont Government School, has already created a fine and popular library—she knows how to do it, and she, along with support from Principal Kathleen Joyles (photo) is an unstoppable force—a new library, a great library, will arise at her school! The Principal and her team have cleared out a spare classroom, they have secured plenty of bookshelves, and eye-popping literacy murals are springing up on the walls. Principal Joyles, as Literacy Coordinator at nearby Belmont Government School, has already created a fine and popular library—she knows how to do it, and she, along with support from Hands Literacy Link Yvette Pompey, is doing it!

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Mountain View Adventist Academy

250 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Samantha Peters Robinson Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

New Grounds Primary School

254 students • Grades K to 6

Nicole Ollivierre-Barnwell, Principal

Shyon Joseph, Literacy Coordinator

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,880 goal

New library underway! Hands Literacy Link Enna Bullock reports, “The new Principal, Nicole Ollivierre-Barnwell, has taken the initiative to get a room prepared for a functional library. The room has been cleared, and until the new books from Hands arrive, the old shelves are used for the books that were salvaged. She is arranging to get the louver windows fixed and the room upgraded with new paint and furniture. In the meantime, under her guidance, students can borrow books during lunchtime.”

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

North Union Secondary School

395 students • Grades 7 to 11

St. Clair DaSantos, Principal

Angene James, HOD English

Raxel Cyrus, Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $4,140 goal

New library underway! “The school is in the process of clearing the library of old books and preparing the room,” says “The school is in the process of clearing the library of old books and preparing the room,” says Hands Literacy Link Enna Bullock. “The cleanup of the library has already generated interest among students, especially in Grades 7 to 9. Student volunteers painted the room’s floors and walls.” Leading the charge are Librarian Raxel Cyrus (left, in photo) and Angene James, HOD English (right, in photo). Creating a brand-new high school library is a multiyear commitment for Hands—a “starter set” the first year followed by gap-fill infusions of books for however many years is necessary. We look forward to the opening of the library during the 2018-2019 school year.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Questelles Government School

336 students • Grades K to 6

Donnette Ferdinand, Principal

Mauricia Moncherry, Literacy Coordinator

Rosia Roberts & Suzette Straker-Simmons, Library Teachers

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $1,725 goal

At this bustling rural primary school, a large percentage of the students come from underprivileged families. The need is great here, and new school’s new Principal, Donette Abbott-Ferdinand, quickly got staff buy-in on the library project, held a book sale, gave away or disposed of the rest of the clunkers, got the shelves spruced up and painted, and the result is a very nice library. The library needs more books (typically, we send a “starter set” of books to a new-to-us project), and we will be very happy to send them whatever they need. “The library is fairly well set up. Some minor adjustments are needed with arrangement of the books on the shelves,’ reports At this bustling rural primary school, a large percentage of the students come from underprivileged families. The need is great here, and new school’s new Principal, Donette Abbott-Ferdinand, quickly got staff buy-in on the library project, held a book sale, gave away or disposed of the rest of the clunkers, got the shelves spruced up and painted, and the result is a very nice library. The library needs more books (typically, we send a “starter set” of books to a new-to-us project), and we will be very happy to send them whatever they need. “The library is fairly well set up. Some minor adjustments are needed with arrangement of the books on the shelves,’ reports Hands Literacy Link Yvette Pompey. “There is a need for a full-time library worker, but in the meantime the teachers are fully utilizing the library. With the injection of new books for the 2018-2019 school year, this library will become a lending library.”

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Richland Park SDA Primary School

130 students • Grades K to 6

Marva Hector, Principal

Nicole Thomas, Teacher/Librarian

Click to adopt all or part of this project: $2,880 goal

New library underway! “Principal Marva Hector led a discussion with the School Board, with the result that work will commence on the library room at the end of the school term,” says “Principal Marva Hector led a discussion with the School Board, with the result that work will commence on the library room at the end of the school term,” says Hands Literacy Link Enna Bullock. “Some books have already been thrown out, and students were encouraged to take them home. After CPEA exams, Teacher/Librarian Nicole Thomas will sort books and place them in boxes in preparation for work to be done in the summer vacation.” Hands plans to launch this library with a “starter set” and follow up with gap-filling infusions after that. There is much to do!

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

St. Clair Dacon Secondary School

320 children • Grades 7 to 11 Remedial Reading Teacher

Rolmina Matthews Learn more about the Hands Remedial Reading Toolkit